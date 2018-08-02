Bruker: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $443.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.7 million.

Bruker shares have dropped slightly more than 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.15, a climb of 18 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR