Brookfield Property: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $229 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.
The real estate company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.
Brookfield Property shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.
