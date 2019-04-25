Bristol-Myers: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period.

Bristol-Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share.

Bristol-Myers shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has fallen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

