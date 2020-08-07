Brighthouse Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.99 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $21.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

Brighthouse Financial shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

