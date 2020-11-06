Bright Horizons: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $337.9 million in the period.

Bright Horizons shares have climbed 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM