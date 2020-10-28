Boston Scientific: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $155 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $2.66 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

Boston Scientific shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 5%. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

