Boston Scientific: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $153 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

Boston Scientific shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 9.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX