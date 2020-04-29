Boston Private Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

The Boston-based bank said it had earnings of 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.2 million.

Boston Private Financial shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.69, a decline of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPFH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPFH