Booking Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.95 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $45.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $45.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $44.87 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $5.04 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Booking Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $21.50 to $22.

Booking Holdings shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,850.35, a decline of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKNG