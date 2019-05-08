Boingo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The provider of Wi-Fi hotspots in airports and other public places posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Boingo said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $71 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 45 cents to 34 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $270 million to $280 million.

Boingo shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.30, an increase of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIFI