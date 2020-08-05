Bluebird: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.91 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $198.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.7 million.

Bluebird shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.06, a decrease of 47% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLUE