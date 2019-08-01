Bluebird: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $195.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.55.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.03 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 million.

Bluebird shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.15, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLUE