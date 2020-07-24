Bloomin' Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $92.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.15 per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $578.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.6 million.

Bloomin' Brands shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN