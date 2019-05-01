BlackRock Kelso: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 16 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

BlackRock Kelso shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.10, a fall of 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKCC