Bitauto Holdngs: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PEOPLE`S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, China (AP) _ Bitauto Holdings Ltd. (BITA) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $117.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The People`S republic of china, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The marketing company focused on the automotive industry posted revenue of $245.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Bitauto Holdngs said it expects revenue in the range of $261.3 million to $275.4 million.

Bitauto Holdngs shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BITA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BITA