Biogen, Microsoft gain; PriceSmart, Silicon Motion fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Biogen Inc., up $58.67 to $357.48
The drugmaker reported positive results in a trial for an Alzheimer's treatment.
PriceSmart Inc., down $10 to $83.40
The warehouse club operator reported earnings that fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Microsoft Corp., up $1.40 to $101.16
Technology stocks, which have outpaced the market all year, rose again on Friday.
Hess Corp., up $1.17 to $67.55
Energy companies moved higher along with a recovery in the price of crude oil.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up 61 cents to $56.56
Reuters reported that the giant drugmaker is looking to sell its French over-the-counter drug business.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp., down $3.55 to $51.04
The Taiwan-based company said its second quarter revenue is expected to be in the midpoint of its guidance range.
Deutsche Bank AG, up 33 cents to $11.46
JPMorgan Chase told the Financial Times that a German media report that it was interested in a stake in the bank was wrong.
AT&T Inc., up 8 cents to $32.68
Telecommunications companies and other safe-play stocks lagged the rest of the market.