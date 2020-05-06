Bio-Rad: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) _ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $685.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hercules, California-based company said it had net income of $22.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.91 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $571.6 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $449.99, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.

