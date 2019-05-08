Bio-Rad: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) _ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $865.2 million.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had net income of $28.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $554 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $296.58, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

