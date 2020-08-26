Bilibili: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $80.2 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $370.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Bilibili said it expects revenue in the range of $431.7 million to $438.8 million.

Bilibili shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.72, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

