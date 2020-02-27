Beyond Meat: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Thursday reported a loss of $452,000 in its fourth quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $98.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.7 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

Beyond Meat shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYND