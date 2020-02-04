Belden: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Belden Inc. (BDC) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $147.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of $3.24. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $549.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $377 million, or $9.37 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 85 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $505 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion.

Belden shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 7% in the last 12 months.

