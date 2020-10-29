Bank7: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSVN