Banco Santander-Brazil: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) _ Banco Santander Brazil SA (BSBR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $382.5 million.

The bank, based in Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil, said it had earnings of 10 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.21 billion, topping Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Brazil shares have dropped 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSBR