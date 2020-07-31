Banco Bilbao: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $700.2 million.

The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 9 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.12 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $5.18.

_____

