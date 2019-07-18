Badger Meter: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $103.5 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.

