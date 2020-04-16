https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Badger-Meter-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15204578.php
Badger Meter: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $11.9 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $108.5 million in the period.
Badger Meter shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 8% in the last 12 months.
