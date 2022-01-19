BNSF railroad tries to block 17,000 workers from striking

Matt Brown/AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad wants a federal judge to prevent two of its unions from going on strike next month over a new attendance policy that would penalize employees for missing work.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based railroad went to court after the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation union both threatened to strike over the new policy that is set to go into effect on Feb. 1. The unions said they are surveying their 17,000 members who work for BNSF to see if workers will support a strike.