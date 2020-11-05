BCE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) _ BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $543.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The Canada's largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.34 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

BCE shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCE