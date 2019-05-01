B. Riley Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $8 million.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $142.1 million in the period.

B. Riley Financial shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.12, a decline of 12% in the last 12 months.

