Avinger: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.20. A year ago, they were trading at $13.35.

