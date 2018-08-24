Autodesk and ConocoPhillips rise; Hibbett Sports plunges
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Hibbett Sports Inc., down $8.87 to $20.53
The sporting goods retailer cut its annual forecasts after a weak second quarter.
Gap Inc., down $2.79 to $29.65
The retailer said sales at Gap locations got worse compared to a year ago.
Autodesk Inc., up $20.89 to $157.20
The design software maker topped Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and its forecasts pleased investors.
ConocoPhillips, up 56 cents to $72.61
Energy companies rose as the price of oil continued to climb.
Express Scripts Holding Co., up 18 cents to $87.91
Cigna shareholders backed the insurer's planned takeover of the pharmacy benefit manager.
Salesforces.com Inc., up $4.47 to $152.30
Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market on Friday.
Arista Networks Inc., up $25.97 to $308.58
S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cloud networking company will be added to the S&P 500 on Tuesday.
Papa John's International Inc., up $1.97 to $44.70
The pizza chain said will initiate diversity training for employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a conference call.