Auburn National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) _ Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Auburn, Alabama, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

Auburn National shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUBN