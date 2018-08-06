Atlas Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period.

Atlas Financial shares have decreased 60 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.25, a fall of 46 percent in the last 12 months.

