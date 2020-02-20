Atlas Air: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $410.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $15.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.80 per share.

The airplane leasing company and service provider posted revenue of $747 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $293.1 million, or $11.35 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

Atlas Air shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

