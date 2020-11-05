Atlas Air: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $74.1 million.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The airplane leasing company and service provider posted revenue of $809.9 million in the period.

Atlas Air shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAWW