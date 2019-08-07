Associated Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $932,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.86, a rise of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

