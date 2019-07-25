Associated Banc-Corp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $84.7 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $402 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $309.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.8 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.33, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

