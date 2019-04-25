Associated Banc-Corp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $86.7 million.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $397.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.7 million, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.9 million.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.22, a drop of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASB