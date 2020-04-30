Aspen Aerogels: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

Aspen Aerogels shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.60, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

