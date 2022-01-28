Stocks open lower, heading for a 4th straight weekly loss The Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 10:21 a.m.
1 of7 A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Friday as traders looked ahead to data on U.S. employment costs that might influence Federal Reserve decisions on planned interest rate hikes. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
Stocks are falling again in early trading on Wall Street, continuing a miserable opening to the year for markets that has put the S&P 500 on track for its fourth straight weekly loss. That hasn’t happened since September 2020. The benchmark index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading Friday. It’s now more than 10% below the record high it set on Jan. 3. Investors are anxiously watching as the Federal Reserve prepares to withdraw its huge economic stimulus and raise interest rates to fight inflation. Technology stocks bucked the downward trend and moved higher, led by Apple.
