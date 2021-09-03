Stocks decline after negative jobs report, bond yields rise The Associated Press Sep. 3, 2021 Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 10:24 a.m.
1 of4 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Friday as investors awaited U.S. hiring data some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
Stocks were falling Friday after a critical report on U.S. hiring showed employers created far fewer jobs than expected. It gave investors pause on whether the delta variant of the coronavirus was starting to impact economic growth out of the pandemic.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.
