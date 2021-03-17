Wall Street closes higher after Fed says will keep rates low

Stocks closed higher Wednesday, reversing an early slide after the Federal Reserve reassured Wall Street that it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.
The central bank's renewed commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as its latest economic forecast calls for growth of 6.5% this year and for inflation to above 2% for the first time in years. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors’ concerns.