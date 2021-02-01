Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump

Stocks are climbing in afternoon trading Monday, following a bumpy week that left the market with its worst weekly loss since October. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds.
Meanwhile the price of silver jumped 8% as trading in the precious metal became another target for online investors seeking to go up against big Wall Street players. It was up as much as 10% earlier in the day to hit its highest price in eight years.