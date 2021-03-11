Global shares advance as yields, inflation fears moderate ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 4:15 a.m.
Stocks climbed in Europe and Asia on Thursday after a key measure of inflation in the U.S. came in lower than expected, easing worries that price pressures could push interest rates higher.
Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo on Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.4% as China ended its annual legislative session with no major changes in policy.
ELAINE KURTENBACH