AptarGroup: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) _ AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $759.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $706.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from 84 cents to 92 cents.

AptarGroup shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $112.94, a fall of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATR