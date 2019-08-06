Apollo Investment: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $23.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $66.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.6 million.

Apollo Investment shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.08, a decrease of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

