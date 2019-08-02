Anworth: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $47.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that buys mortgage debt posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $3.74. A year ago, they were trading at $4.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANH