Analog Devices: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $433 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 billion, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.2 billion.

Analog Devices shares have decreased nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 1 percent. The stock has fallen slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

