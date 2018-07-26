Amgen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) _ Amgen Inc. (AMGN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $3.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.52 per share.

The world's largest biotech drugmaker posted revenue of $6.06 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.72 billion.

Amgen expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.30 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.5 billion to $23.2 billion.

Amgen shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $194.18, a rise of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMGN