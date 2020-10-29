Ametek: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Ametek Inc. (AME) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $204.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ametek expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.04.

Ametek shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has risen nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AME